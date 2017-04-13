K-State senior surprised with Dr. Pepper fountain

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – After a K-State senior tweeted about her love of Dr. Pepper, the popular soda company decided to surprise her with a one-of-a-kind gift. In December Claire Daniels tweeted “I really just need to have a Dr. Pepper fountain installed in my house” to save money. Five months later, the company decided to take her up on her request, literally.

@drpepper just rewarded a @KState student with a "Dr. Pepper Fountain" after she tweeted the desire to have one installed pic.twitter.com/F60YVLWvSr — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) April 13, 2017

The three-tier fountain holds around 5 gallons; however, the soda had to be watered down, so Claire wasn’t allowed to drink from the fountain. The company made up for it by surprising her with 1,200 cans of Dr. Pepper.

This is all part of a social media campaign by Dr. Pepper. The company said they monitor their social media and if someone mentions them in a tweet, they may get a big surprise.