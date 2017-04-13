Multi-county Kansas chase ends with fatal officer-involved shooting

UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) – A man wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections is dead after being shot by an officer during a multi-county police chase early Thursday morning.

The chase started in Wichita and ended near Udall in Sumner County. During the chase, deputies tried to shoot a GPS tracker onto the car but were fired upon by the passenger.

The chase intensified, leading officers from Sedgwick into Sumner and Cowley counties. More shots were fired in Sumner County at a Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy. The car then stopped on K-15 between Mulvane and Udall.

The suspect then fled the vehicle, firing more shots at police and that’s when deputies from Sedgwick County and Sumner County along with officer from the Wichita Police Department fired back and killed the suspect.

“I don’t know that stop sticks ever had a chance to be deployed, so I don’t know if the tire just went flat on its own, or whether it was stop sticked at this point,” said Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers. “Again, until we interview all the deputies, view all the videos from all the cars, multiple cars involved with the body cams and the car cams, it’s gonna take a while to get all the compiled and put the whole picture together.”

Police would not identify who the suspect was. A woman was also in the car. She was not hurt during the shooting, and she is being interviewed by police.

None of the officers were hurt during the chase.