Showers and storms more likely tonight/tomorrow

We’re tracking numerous rain chances through Easter Weekend. With that being said – there will also be PLENTY of rain-free time throughout the next 7-10 days. Despite the additional cloud cover around, highs will remain ‘above average.’ We’re tracking high temperatures in the middle/upper 70s, with lows in the 50s and 60s between now and Easter Sunday. We don’t need much more than a persistent south wind this time of the year, to stay relatively warm – and that’s exactly what we’ll have. Good Friday and Saturday will be VERY breezy with southerly winds easily gusting over 30 mph at times.

We’ll hold onto a slight rain chance for the first half of today. Otherwise, drier skies will prevail…again. Widespread rain rumbles back into our neck of the woods late tonight. In fact, most spots will be dry prior to midnight! Recent computer models argue for a rather wet first half of Friday. A few areas might pick-up another solid inch of rain before lunchtime tomorrow. But, generally, expect about a half-inch of rain out of this chance. We’ll try our hardest to dry things out Friday afternoon and we’ll keep things that way until Saturday afternoon/evening. We’re watching Saturday afternoon/evening for the potential of severe storms. Right now the timing is still rather touch-and-go, but the main threats look to be damaging hail and gusty winds. At this point, Saturday does NOT look to be a widespread severe weather event. In fact, most of Saturday will be dry!

A good rule of thumb in a spring-like weather pattern like this, is to pack the rain gear. Have the umbrellas and the rain jackets handy at all times, especially if you have some outdoor obligations. The forecast is trending wetter for Easter. We’re keeping the overall chance for rain between 20 and 30% – but recent computer models have some heavier showers around throughout the day. The daily rain chances won’t stop there, either. In fact, more showers and storms are expected throughout the first half of next week too! Longer range models suggest some general drying later next week – but that’s still a week or so away. Again, it won’t be raining nonstop throughout this stretch, but rain chances exist each and every day for our area. That’s why we’ll take the forecast day-by-day and fine tune the specific timing and rainfall amounts as the showers and storms rumble through. Stay tuned.

