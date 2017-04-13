Suspect charged in aggravated assault case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman has been charged in connection to an aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a call on the 700 block of SW Polk St. around 10:30 Wednesday night.

When they arrived, one adult male said he was shot by someone he knew.

Police quickly found the suspect, 35-year-old Joyce Brown.

She was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated assault and firing of a weapon.

No further injuries have been reported.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Topeka Police Department.