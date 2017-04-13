Suspect charged in aggravated assault case

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman has been charged in connection to an aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a call on the 700 block of SW Polk St. around 10:30 Wednesday night. 

When they arrived, one adult male said he was shot by someone he knew.

Police quickly found the suspect, 35-year-old Joyce Brown.

She was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated assault and firing of a weapon.

No further injuries have been reported.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Topeka Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s