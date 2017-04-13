Trump allowing states to block some Planned Parenthood money

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, right, and Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, left, listen as Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America, speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2017, after President Donald Trump signed signed H.J. Res. 43, which allows states to withhold federal funds from facilities that provide abortion services. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Trump’s action erases a rule that was finalized shortly before President Barack Obama left office in January. It’s the latest Obama-era regulation that Trump’s overturned.

Trump signed the measure Thursday behind closed doors in the Oval Office.

The measure narrowly cleared the Senate last month. It took votes by an ailing Republican senator who was recovering from back surgery, and a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence — serving as president of the Senate.

