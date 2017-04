Related Coverage Via’s Pizza in Topeka expected to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new owner in town for a popular pizza place in Topeka.

Via’s Pizza and More will reopen under new ownership. Topeka native Joseph Bullock bought the restaurant a week ago and is changing the name to “Pizzeria Via Family Dining.”

The business shut its doors last month after nine years of business.

Bullock hasn’t set an opening date yet. He’s working with former employees to make sure they continue to create customers’ favorite dishes.