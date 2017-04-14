1 person sent to hospital after trash truck catches fire near Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A trash truck on fire has sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 6700 block of Topeka Boulevard.

The accident has closed the entrance to Forbes Field at this time while crews work the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to St. Francis Hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available on KSNT News and KSNT.com

Lots of emergency vehicles for a garbage truck fire at the entrance of Forbes Field. pic.twitter.com/UWELoCRcIM — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) April 14, 2017