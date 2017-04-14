Bomb squad makes beeping Easter eggs

WFLA-TV Published:

(WFLA) A lot of kids are looking forward to Easter egg hunting this weekend.

But for some visually impaired children, the tradition may be more difficult than fun.

That’s why members of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Bomb Squad decided to make some very special eggs for which every child may search.

The Squad has been busy, putting together specially designed beeping eggs.

The egg help blind children participate in an Easter egg hunt this weekend.

An ATF agent who had a visually impaired child was the first to come up with the idea for the beeping eggs.

