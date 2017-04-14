Coffeyville police investigate shooting that left 3 dead

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Coffeyville police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead. It happened Thursday night in the 200 block of South Maple.

Upon arrival, officers found three people at the home. They have been identified as Reginald L. Johnson, 50, of Coffeyville; Kimberly K. Bell, 47, of Coffeyville; and a 17-year-old juvenile. The name of the juvenile has not been released.

“No motive for the shooting has been determined,” said Police Chief Kwin Bromley. “At this time no other individuals are being investigated regarding this incident.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting and are being assisted by the Coffeyville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133 or the KBI crime tip line at 1-800-KS-CRIME.