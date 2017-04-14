Duffy pitches gem as Royals beat Angels 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Danny Duffy allowed three hits over seven innings and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 Friday night.

Duffy (2-0) gave up a run on a Mike Trout first inning single, but retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced. He allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two while lowering his earned run average to 1.80 and improving to 8-0 in his past 16 Kauffman Stadium starts.

Salvador Perez also homered, his fifth of the season, and drove in two runs for Kansas City.

Moustakas homered in the first and the Royals added a run in the second when Paulo Orlando scored on a wild pitch by JC Ramirez (2-1).

Kansas City scored twice in the third. Moustakas led off with a walk, advanced to third on Lorenzo Cain’s double and scored on Eric Hosmer’s grounder. Cain scored on Perez’s sacrifice fly.

Ramirez, making his first start in the majors after 111 relief appearances, was pulled after 75 pitches and five innings, both career highs. His last start was Sept. 2, 2011, for Double-A Reading.

Ramirez, who retired the final nine batters he faced, allowed five runs and four hits, two walks, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

The Royals upped their lead on a Perez’s homer off Deolis Guerra in the sixth. Cain, who had his third straight multi-hit game, scored in the eighth when Perez grounded into a double play.

ROSTER MOVE

The Angels purchased the contract of Guerra from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings. RHP Daniel Wright, who threw four innings Thursday, was optioned to the Bees.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (rehabbing from elbow surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make roster space for Guerra.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker has allowed nine runs on nine hits, including three home runs, five walks and a hit batter in 9 1/3 innings in his first two starts.

Royals: RHP Nate Karns is making his first Kauffman Stadium start with the Royals after being acquired in a January trade with Seattle.