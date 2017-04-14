Everything you need to know about the Easter Weekend storms

We’re tracking a rather unsettled forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend. It’s important to stress that it will NOT be raining constantly through Easter – but the chances for rain EXIST almost every single day in the next week or so. The easiest thing you can do is pack the rain gear and have it at your disposal, especially if you have any outdoor plans. We’ll talk about the rain chances in full detail – when and where you can expect the rain but also when you can count on some periods of rain-free time. Before we get into all of that, it’s worth noting that temperatures will remain ‘above average’ throughout this spring-like stretch of weather. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 66° and we’ll have highs in the 70s for the next 14 days…at least.

Not only do we dry things out for the rest of today, but we clear things out too. Expect afternoon sunshine with rebounding temperatures in the middle/upper 70s…again. Isolated showers/storms are possible around daybreak on Saturday, but most of the day will stay dry too. What we’re most concerned about for Saturday is a line of thunderstorms developing around dinnertime (5-7pm). A couple storms might be strong or severe with large hail and gusty winds being the primary severe weather threats. These same computer models argue for hit-or-miss showers on Easter Sunday. However, the BEST chance for rain on Easter will happen during the afternoon/evening, mainly south of I-70 and along/south of I-70. Our confidence in the forecast over the next several days is relatively high. With that being stated, there’s still some ‘wiggle room’ with some of the rain chances, especially on Easter as it’s still three days away. We’ll continue monitoring the models and fine-tuning the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

Next week looks decidedly wet – with consistent chances for widespread rain. Monday and Tuesday will feature ‘springtime soakers’ where some spots in Northeast Kansas will easily pick-up over an inch of rain. The only ‘dry day’ in the 7-Day forecast as it exists right now looks to be Wednesday. We’ll have a slight dip in temperatures (daytime temps in the 60s) with clearing/recovering skies. This mini break from the rain will be just that. Once next Thursday comes along, more showers and storms will too. April, May and June are typically our three wettest months of the year. Don’t let that be lost on you during this upcoming rainy weather pattern. Northeast Kansas averages almost 40 inches of rain per year, with most of that falling over the next 10 weeks. Pack the umbrellas and have fun with it!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert