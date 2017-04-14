Friend speaks out about K-State student hit by truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends, family and The Riley County Police Department are asking for your help in finding the person who hit a 21 year old woman just before 2:00 a.m.

The woman who was hit has been identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan. She was crossing the street at the intersection of 12th Street & Bluemont Avenue, when a pickup truck hit her, and the driver drove off. When officers arrived at the scene, she was suffering from severe injuries.

Wilhelm’s friends and family are looking for answers and hope they can find the person who hit her.

“Please speak up because there’s a lot of people, like her parents, that have no idea and would like to put it all together and figure out what was going on,” said Breanna Compton, a close friend of Wilhelm’s.

The intersection where she was hit, is a busy street and many K-State students feel it can be unsafe at times.

“Students are really just crossing at God’s will,” said K-State student Brittany Hollerbach. “It’s super busy and definitely at night it’s hard to see.”

Wilhelm is currently at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka where she is still unconscious and suffering from broken ribs and broken bones in her face.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses describe the vehicle that hit Wilhelm, as a light-colored Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck. Officers believe the truck will only have minor damage to it’s front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 537-7777.