Iowa athletics exec tapped as new K-State leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gene Taylor is Kansas State University’s newest athletics director, the school announced Friday. Taylor comes to K-State after a two year stint in a lower position at the University of Iowa.

Taylor replaces John Currie, who left K-State in February for a job at the University of Tennessee.

Before his time in Iowa, Taylor was the athletic director at North Dakota State University, where he led the football team to three national football championships.

“My family and I are truly honored and thrilled to join the K-State family,” Taylor said in a news release issued by K-State. “We are excited to get to Manhattan, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters and helping them build upon the across-the-board success that K-State has attained.”

Richard Myers, K-State president, will introduce Taylor at a news conference Monday morning.