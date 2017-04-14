Manhattan barber overcomes stroke

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A tingling sensation shot through his arm.

While sitting on the couch after work one night, Jed Mosher realized he was having a stroke.

Now he visits Via Christi Therapy Center in Manhattan, multiple times a week to regain his strength.

“I don’t know how long its going to take.”

Living just five minutes from the hospital, Mosher got immediate medical attention the night of his stroke but the damage was already done. Left without the use of his hand and with slurred speech, Mosher’s road to recovery began in a hospital room. That’s where he met occupational therapist, Jason Wollenberg.

As he walked Mosher through hand therapy exercises, Wollenrberg said, “when he started coming here one of the things that was his goal…was to try to get back as much function as he could in that hand so that he could be independent with his activities of daily living.”

Those activities once included working as a barber in Manhattan’s Aggieville district.

After spending decades in the business, Mosher said “my hand can’t do it.” Speaking of how his stroke forced him into early retirement.

Months of speech and physical therapy later, Mosher has made numerous strides, likely due to early arrival in the emergency room.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke victims who arrive at the hospital within three hours of experiencing symptoms have less disability three months after the experience.

Thanks to a new device, called a Saboflex, Mosher’s got a better shot at improving his grip.

Wollenberg described the saboflex as a device, “developed by occupational therapists who were frustrated with the fact that their patients were coming in and leaving without an ability to use their hand.”

Thanks to the device, Mosher has graduated to a new level of therapy. One that has him returning to his passion through work with scissors.