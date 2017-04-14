Manhattan man arrested in rape investigation of 13-year-old girl

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police arrested a 24-year-old man involved in a recent rape case involving a 13-year-old girl.

RCPD says Qavonjez Mason, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested Thursday night in the 1200 block of Fremont Street.

A mother reported to police earlier this week after finding text messages and pictures suggesting her 13-year-old daughter was in a sexual relationship with Mason. Police said the 24-year-old also provided the teen with marijuana.

Mason was arrested for two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, electronic solicitation and aggravated endangering of a child.

Mason’s bond was set at $500,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s