Manhattan woman in critical condition after hit and run incident

By Published: Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are looking for a vehicle involved in an early Friday morning hit and run incident that sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run injury accident just before 2:00 a.m. at 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue.  Officers found a woman, identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries after being struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a light in color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck that hit Wilhelm and then fled the scene heading westbound on Anderson Avenue.

Officers believe the suspect vehicle will only have minor damage to its front end.

Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi where she was flown by air ambulance to Stormont Vail where she was admitted in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone that sees a vehicle matching the description to call dispatch at 785-537-2112.

 

