Semi and delivery truck crash closes SW 21st and Wanamaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an injury accident in southwest Topeka.
Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash occurred around SW 22nd Park and Wanamaker involving a semi-truck and a delivery box truck.
The crash has closed the intersection of SW 21st and Wanamaker and officials say it is expected to be closed for a while.
TPD Dispatch says there are minor injuries.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. KSNT News has a crew on the way and will update as new information becomes available on KSNT News and on KSNT.com