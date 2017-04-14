Semi and delivery truck crash closes SW 21st and Wanamaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an injury accident in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash occurred around SW 22nd Park and Wanamaker involving a semi-truck and a delivery box truck.

The crash has closed the intersection of SW 21st and Wanamaker and officials say it is expected to be closed for a while.

TPD Dispatch says there are minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. KSNT News has a crew on the way and will update as new information becomes available on KSNT News and on KSNT.com

Semi vs. Box truck accident at Wanamaker and SW 22nd Park. Traffic being diverted. pic.twitter.com/YLHtzbJURc — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) April 14, 2017