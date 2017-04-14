Semi and delivery truck crash closes SW 21st and Wanamaker

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an injury accident in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash occurred around SW 22nd Park and Wanamaker involving a semi-truck and a delivery box truck.

The crash has closed the intersection of SW 21st and Wanamaker and officials say it is expected to be closed for a while.

TPD Dispatch says there are minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.  KSNT News has a crew on the way and will update as new information becomes available on KSNT News and on KSNT.com

