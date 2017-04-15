A windy then stormy Saturday ahead

Clouds and isolated showers are moving through Northeast Kansas as we are waking up this morning. Most of us will stay cloudy and dry, to go along with the windy conditions. Southerly winds are expected to be sustained at 15 to 20 mph, but gusts could exceed 30-35 mph at times. That southerly flow will warm us up once again into the upper 70s. We are watching the possibility of some sunshine to peak through the clouds. Any sunshine we do see could help fuel some stronger storms later on this evening as our next cold front approaches.

As of right now, we are under a slight risk of severe weather. We could see a few showers start to pop up as early as 4 or 5 o’clock in our northeastern counties. Storm chances will move from west to the east into the evening hours. The isolated thunderstorms could develop into more of a line of showers and storms, between 8 pm through after midnight. As that line progresses, the threat of damaging winds and large hail becomes slightly higher for our eastern areas along with pockets of heavy rainfall.

That chance of severe weather, and even rain in general, greatly diminishes as we turn the clock into Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend as we’re expecting highs only to near the 70 degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds during the day on Sunday, will turn into another chance of scattered showers and storms late Sunday night. The good news is we are not anticipating any severe weather.

Beyond Easter weekend, more chances of showers and storms are looking to stick around heading into the new week. Temperatures will be staying mild in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso