Harpursville, NY. (KSNT/CNN) – April the giraffe finally gave birth at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York Saturday morning, after devoted fans watched and waited for weeks.

This is April’s fourth calf. She spent 16 weeks in a gestation period. The height and weight of the newborn calf is unknown at this time.

April will raise her calf, which normally takes between six and 10 months.