Dozens attend free self-defense training

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Dozens of women of all ages attended a free self-defense seminar at Master Overbey’s Martial Arts in Topeka Saturday afternoon. Along with self-defense techniques, those in attendance were taught strategies to avoid being in situations where they would have to defend themselves.

“So many people walking around staring at their cell phones and they’re pretty easy targets, so just developing awareness skills,” said Patrick Overbey, owner and chief instructor at Master Overbey’s Martial Arts.

Dozens of Topeka women attended a free training at Master Overbey's Martial Arts this afternoon, learning defensive and avoidance strategies pic.twitter.com/aNmRzU7j2q — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) April 16, 2017

Overbey said they offered the course free of charge in the hopes of increasing attendance. He said it’s important that women of all ages learn these possibly life-saving skills.

“I don’t want anybody thinking that just because they’re a 40-something mom that they can’t learn self-defense,” said Ruth Wooten.

Wooten has studied both kickboxing and Tae Kwan Do in the past. She said this self-defense class helped her realize that her training has other, real world applications.

“I don’t want to fight, but if it comes down to it, I know how to protect myself. I know what to do if somebody comes up against me or up against my children or up against whatever situation I’m in,” said Wooten.