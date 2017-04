TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement officials are investigating an alleged assault at the Shawnee County Jail. According to a press release, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Shawnee County Department of Corrections about an alleged assault on a corrections officer by an inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is very early and evidence is still being gathered. KSNT News will provide details as they become available.