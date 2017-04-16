Employees plan candlelight vigil for St. Francis

Related Coverage Officials seek to keep Topeka hospital’s assets in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – As rumors circulate about the possible closing of St. Francis Health Center in Topeka, employees have organized a candlelight vigil for the hospital. Employee will be holding a candlelight vigil Monday night to show how much the health center means to the community.

“I can’t imagine that happening, St. Francis not being here. Not only would 1,600 people lose their jobs, there’s so many patients that come to St. Francis that don’t want to go anywhere else,” said Anna Munns.

Anna Munns has worked at St. Francis for 17 years now. She organized a Facebook event for the vigil and invited over 100 employees. Now, nearly 6,000 people have been invited to the event.

“That just blows my mind. I’m just so excited that people… that that’s how much people care about St. Francis,” said Munns.

The vigil will take place Monday at 8 p.m. in the parking lot east of the Continental Building. Organizers ask people to bring their own candles as they won’t have enough to cover the increased interest.