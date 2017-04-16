K-State’s best kept secret takes students to new heights

Abilene, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s something that’s probably on your bucket list, and one K-State club is using it to put a spin on the term “flyover state.”

Just 40 miles west of Manhattan, sits K-State’s best kept secret.

The Kansas State University Parachute Club, also known as Skydive K-State, is truly one of a kind.

According to Kevin Dice, the club’s president, they are the only collegiate parachute club in the country that owns their own airplane and operates it’s own drop zone.

While some people think it’s a sport for the brave, club members want to set the record straight.

“Some people view us as adrenaline junkies or something,” said Dice.” It’s more about the freedom and just being able to fly through the sky.”

I got a first hand look at what it’s like to jump out of a plane thousands of feet in the air, and i must say, it really is all that it’s cracked up to be.

If you’re worried about the safety of skydiving, Dice says statistically, the sport is very safe.

The club’s motto, “fear is temporary, regret is forever,” is really something they live by.

If you’re interested in taking the leap for yourself, the club is hosting their Spring Supervan event April 28th through the 30th.

You can sign up at their website at https://skydivekstate.com/.