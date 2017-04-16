Weather not looking too bad for Easter Sunday

Happy Easter Northeast Kansas!

After dealing with strong to severe storms last night, a few spotty morning showers are moving through the area for the start of your Easter Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected during the day, as temperatures will be slightly cooler than the last couple of days as the winds are coming from the NE at 5-10 mph. High temperatures today will only be going up to upper 60s, with a few spots possibly hitting the 70 degree mark.

Shower and storm chances for Easter Sunday evening, but the best chance of rain looks to move into areas primarily south of I-70. Good news is we’re not expecting any severe weather with this activity. East winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday is looking pretty good for us as we head back to work and school but more shower and storm chances are returning for the new week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the 70s, before cooling down into the 60s towards the end of the week into next weekend.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso