Woman rushed to hospital after car lands under overpass in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Valley Falls woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after driving her car off a bridge at Highway 24 and K4 Highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at about 8:55 p.m. A deputy found a car underneath the bridge on NE Calhoun Bluff Road.

The driver was 77-year-old Margaret Huertz of Valley Falls. Deputies say she drifted off the north side of the road and crossed both lanes of traffic before hitting a guard rail. Her car then rolled into the creek.

Heuertz was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in this accident. The accident is still under investigation.