Drier skies today, even more rain ahead

We’re tracking a rather quiet start to the work/school week. We’ll chalk today up as a ‘transitional day’ – a mix of sun and clouds with rain showers moving out of our area. Expect warm weather too – highs will approach 75° today. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – it’s now up to 67°. We’ll stay above that seasonal standard until Friday – that’s when significant rain chances head our way and much cooler weather will come with them.

The warmest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will flirt with 80° both days. But the unseasonably warm weather comes with a price – more rain chances. It looks like we’ll stay dry until Tuesday evening – that’s when more rain rumbles in. Most of Wednesday will be dry (allowing those temperatures to warm) before stronger storms blow through during the evening. It’s the Wednesday night time-frame we’re watching closely. It stands as our next chance for severe storms. As of right now, locally heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail look to be the primary threats.

Thursday should be another day of transition before even heavier rain moves into Northeast Kansas. Computer models suggest another soaking rain event will start on Friday evening and last almost all day long on Saturday. Some thunderstorms might be strong/severe, but this set-up does NOT look like widespread severe weather…at least not right now. Keep in mind, we’re still 5-6 days away from this event, so the timing might change a little bit. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days, though. Stay tuned. It’s also worth mentioning that weekend temperatures won’t be much warmer than 60°. In fact, daytime temps in Saturday’s soaker, will be in the 40s and 50s. Expect much drier weather on Sunday with rather quick clearing – we’ll need it too. Flooding will stand as the biggest threat heading into the weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert