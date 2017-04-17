Former Kansas corrections officer sentenced

Published:

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former Johnson County corrections employee was sentenced to six months in prison for lewd behavior and trafficking in contraband.

The Kansas City Star reports 25-year-old Alyssa Jo Staats was sentenced Monday six months of “shock time” in jail as a condition for a two-year probation sentence.

Staats was originally charged last year with having unlawful sexual relations with an adult offender in the county’s Therapeutic Community, an intensive drug treatment program.

She pleaded no contest and was found guilty in December on amended charges of trafficking contraband in a correctional facility, obstructing a law enforcement officer and lewd and lascivious behavior.

