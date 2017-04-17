Fundraiser planned to replace slain Wichita police dog

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita animal hospital is helping to raise money to replace a police dog that was fatally shot by a suspect who later was killed by officers.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rooster was killed March 18 while officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at a mobile home park. Police say officers surrounded a residence before 25-year-old Kevin Perry walked out with a gun in his waistband. Rooster was sent after the suspect to stop him from re-entering the home. That’s when gunfire was exchanged, striking both the dog and Perry.

The fundraiser is planned for Saturday at the Animal Hospital at Auburn Hills. During an open house, a police dog cared for at the hospital and its handler will give a demonstration.