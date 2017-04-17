Kansas chemical company plans to rebuild after fire

Related Coverage Fire destroys building at Jacam Chemicals in Rice County

STERLING, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas chemical plant reopened for business after a fire damaged one building in the complex.

The fire broke out Thursday at the JACAM chemical plant complex near Sterling. No injuries were reported.

Spokeswoman Laura Snyder told The Hutchinson News the rest of the plant was ready to resume operations Monday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The massive building that burned was for manufacturing and storing a type of clay that helps create “drilling mud” used in oil and gas production.

The six employees who worked in the building evacuated safely when the fire started.

Snyder says company officials plan to rebuild the structure at the Sterling site. The building that burned was one of 18 on the site north of Sterling.