Kansas Expocentre turns 30

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – From the Coward of the County to a First Lady, the Kansas Expocentre has seen it all.

April 17 marks the Topeka arena’s 30th anniversary.

Originally branded the Kansas Expocentre in 1987, Kenny Rogers headlined its first performance.

Looking into the past, the modern day building sits a top the grounds of the inaugural Kansas State Fair, first hosted in 1871. In the century since, the Kansas Expocentre has played host to concerts, festivals, conventions and speeches a plenty.

To celebrate its success, the expocentre will be rolling out a series of promotions over the next year.