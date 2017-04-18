1 dead, 1 injured after Monday night crash in Lawrence

Lawrence, Kan. (KSNT) – A 49-year-old man has died following a two vehicle crash.

The Lawrence Police Department says the accident occurred in the 1200 block of East 15th Street Monday night.

The 49-year-old was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he exited the East Lawrence Center and was struck by an eastbound 2017 Nissan driven by a 23-year-old man.

When police arrived on scene they found flames coming from the engine of the Nissan. Witnesses immedliately told officers that the driver of the Ford Ranger needed help. Police found the 49-year-old man unconcious, removed him from the truck and tried CPR.

The 23-year-old driver of the Nissan was flown to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment.

Police say the accident is an ongoing investigation.

No names have been released at this time.

