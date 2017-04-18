Body found in Kansas River believed to be chase suspect

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Raoul Cortez)

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) – A body has been recovered from the Kansas River about 1 mile east of the Belvue River Bridge west of Topeka, officials said. They believe it’s connected with a chase earlier this month, in which a suspect jumped into the water.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of the river Monday. During the search, the corpse was located near the bank on the north side of the river.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said the body was recovered and was transported to Kansas City for a forensic autopsy. Officials said a name will be released after positive identification.

A second suspect involved in the April 5 chase was identified as Bradley John Sutton, 24, who was taken into custody.

