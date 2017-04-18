Brownback to announce State Treasurer appointee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is expected to announce his appointee for State Treasurer.

A news release sent out Tuesday morning says the Kansas governor will announce the appointee at 10:30 a.m. at the Governor’s Ceremonial Office.

Current Kansas Treasurer Ron Estes was elected last week to fill the Kansas congressional seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. He will be sworn in Tuesday, April 25.

Estes held off Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, to claim the 4th congressional district seat occupied by Republicans for more than two decades.

There is no word at this time if the governor will talk about the possible closing of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

Brownback’s Communications Director Melika Willoughby released the following statement Tuesday regarding St. Francis.

Governor Brownback and Attorney General Schmidt met today with the leadership of Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. They, along with Mayor Wolgast and other government officials will continue to work with SCL and other interested parties in efforts to keep St. Francis Hospital open.