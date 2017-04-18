City of Topeka officials react to St. Francis news

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The impending closure of St. Francis Health was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night’s Topeka City Council meeting.

Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast addressed the council about his involvement in helping the hospital. He stressed the importance of St. Francis to the community and those living here.

He said the city, along with state leaders, the Topeka Chamber of Commerce and Go Topeka are working with the hospital to make sure a solution can be found.

Council Woman Karen Hiller said finding a solution is extremely important for Topeka.

“If St. Francis were going to be gone, who could pick up the services. How would we as a community make sure that those services were delivered. That translates, of course, into jobs using buildings and so on. So fairly intense conversations going on right now.”

The owners of St. Francis, Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, agreed to engage with all parties in evaluating what could be done to keep the hospital open.