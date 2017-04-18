Employees told St. Francis no longer viable

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Employees at St. Francis Health Center are hoping and praying that a last minute save comes through after being told the hospital is “no longer viable” in today’s world, according to sources inside a private staff meeting held Tuesday morning.

The meeting was held amidst rumors that the hospital will close. Hundreds showed up for a candlelight vigil at the hospital Monday night.

Doctors learned at the meeting their contracts would not be extended past 90 days, an employee told KSNT News. Reporters were not allowed inside the meeting.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Topeka for a candlelight vigil in support of a financially troubled nonprofit Catholic hospital that faces an uncertain future.

St. Francis’s Denver-based owners, SCL Health, has reported financial losses in recent years. It placed St. Francis on the market 11 months ago, leaving 1,600 employees increasingly anxious about its future.

Potential buyers from around the US were identified over the last several months, but non panned out for St. Francis. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) April 18, 2017

UPDATE: Hospital leaders working on "hope and prayer" that a last minute save will come through. Cite Gov. Brownback as being on the case — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) April 18, 2017

UPDATE: Physican employment agreements will be discontinued over the next 90 days per source. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) April 18, 2017

UPDATE: KSNT News has learned that employees were informed St. Francis is "no longer viable" in today's med world. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) April 18, 2017

UPDATE: Hospital security confirms no media is welcome on St. Francis premises at this time. They are sharing any info w/ employees first. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) April 18, 2017

St. Francis is business as usual. Patients filling waiting areas as 10:00 meeting begins. No telling how what is discussed will affect them — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) April 18, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: Just got to St. Francis. We're told a meeting will take place at 10AM. We aren't welcome at meeting. I will be FB live soon — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) April 18, 2017