Employees told St. Francis no longer viable

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Employees at St. Francis Health Center are hoping and praying that a last minute save comes through after being told the hospital is “no longer viable” in today’s world, according to sources inside a private staff meeting held Tuesday morning.
The meeting was held amidst rumors that the hospital will close. Hundreds showed up for a candlelight vigil at the hospital Monday night.
Doctors learned at the meeting their contracts would not be extended past 90 days, an employee told KSNT News. Reporters were not allowed inside the meeting.
Hundreds of people have gathered in Topeka for a candlelight vigil in support of a financially troubled nonprofit Catholic hospital that faces an uncertain future.
St. Francis’s Denver-based owners, SCL Health, has reported financial losses in recent years. It placed St. Francis on the market 11 months ago, leaving 1,600 employees increasingly anxious about its future.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.