MIAA baseball final score from April 18, 2017:

Washburn 6

(14) Emporia State 16

The Ichabods led 4-0 after the top of the 1st inning, but the Hornets rallied to tie the game before taking the lead for good in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Emporia State has now won the first two games of their regular-season series against Washburn. The series finale will be next Wednesday night at Washburn.