Father of woman injured in Manhattan hit and run looking for answers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The father of a 21-year-old Manhattan woman, who was injured in a hit and run crash last Friday is asking the public for answers.

Riley County Police released a video statement from Darryl Wilhelm, the father of Amber Wilhelm Tuesday asking for any information to help with an arrest, or find the person responsible so that they can pick up the pieces and move on.

Video statement from Darryl Wilhelm, Amber Wilhelm's father. If you know something about this hit and run, please give us a call. pic.twitter.com/x5jKUKXuIo — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) April 18, 2017

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run injury accident just before 2:00 a.m. on April 14 at 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue. Officers found Amber Wilhelm suffering from severe injuries after being struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a light in color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck that hit Wilhelm and then fled the scene heading westbound on Anderson Avenue.

Officers believe the suspect vehicle will only have minor damage to its front end.

Wilhelm is currently at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 537-7777.