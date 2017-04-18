First case against Holton man charged with sexual assaults starts

By Published:

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — The first trial has started for a man who is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager and five women in a case that has divided the small Kansas town of Holton.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the trial focuses on claims that 22-year-old Jacob Ewing sexually assaulted the teen in a rural cemetery. He’s charged with aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 years old.

Ewing has entered not guilty pleas in all the cases. The charges involving the five women will be tried separately.

Finding jurors whose minds weren’t made up was a struggle Monday. About half of the 142 people who were part of the pool of prospective jurors raised their hands when asked whether they know Ewing or his family.

 

