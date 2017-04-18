Kansas governor issues statement on St. Francis Hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback released a statement Tuesday on the possibility of St. Francis Hospital closing.

In his statement, Brownback said he had a meeting with Mike Slubowski, CEO of SCL Health, about the status of St. Francis Hospital.

According to sources inside a private staff meeting held Tuesday morning, employees at St. Francis Health Center were told the hospital is “no longer viable” in today’s world.

Slubowski told Brownback they would not announce a closure of St. Francis on Tuesday and would work with the Kansas governor to find a solution to keep the hospital open.

“I intend to hold Mr. Slubowski to his commitment and anticipate further negotiations in the coming days and weeks. As I have said previously, St. Francis is an important local and regional health care provider, and a significant Kansas charitable asset that has long served its stated mission of improving the health of those who are poor and vulnerable.”

St. Francis’s Denver-based owner, SCL Health, has reported financial losses in recent years. It placed St. Francis on the market 11 months ago, leaving 1,600 employees increasingly anxious about its future.