Man arrested in connection with death of runner due in court

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This undated driver license photo released by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office shows Vanessa Marcotte. Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday, April 17, 2017, in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Marcotte on Aug. 7, 2016. (Worcester County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with the death of a Google employee near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer is due in court.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the Aug. 7 death of New York City resident Vanessa Marcotte.

The body of the 27-year-old Google account manager was found in the woods after she didn’t return from a run in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Authorities say Marcotte fought her attacker and DNA taken from her hands helped solve the case.

They say Colon-Ortiz, a Worcester resident, had been working in the area at the time. He’s been in custody since his Friday arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

