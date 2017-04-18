Man’s ashes stolen during Kansas City car break in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman says she wants her late brother “back home” after a bag containing his ashes was stolen from her car in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the theft happened Saturday when Naida Shipp and her fiance went to a doughnut shop with their fathers in the Westport bar and entertainment district. While returning to her car, she found that a backpack containing the ashes of her brother, David Anothony Shipp, was missing.

He died four years ago. He had hiked part of the Pacific Crest Trail, and Naida Shipp and her family eventually hoped to bring him back to the part of the trail he wasn’t able to finish. His ashes were kept in a navy blue box with his name inscribed on the front.