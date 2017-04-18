Murder case parolee gets more prison time on drug charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was paroled in 2015 after serving prison time for his role in a Missouri teenager’s shooting death has been ordered to spend 11 years in a federal lockup for dealing cocaine.

The Kansas City Star reports that 38-year-old Todd Boyd was sentenced Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Boyd pleaded guilty last year to cocaine distribution charges related to a series of drug sales to undercover police officers in December 2015.

Boyd was sentenced in 2004 to 15 years in prison for the 2001 drive-by killing of 16-year-old Ronald Johnson outside the victim’s Kansas City home.

Authorities say Johnson was mistaken for someone else, and that Boyd was driving the car used in the shooting. The gunman was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

