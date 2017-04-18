South Hutchinson officer seizes 44 pounds of pot in traffic stop

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A South Hutchinson officer seized 44 pounds of pot in a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to police, Sgt. Jake Graber initiated a traffic stop on Highway 50 after observing a vehicle traveling at 89 mph in a 65 mph zone. He received consent to search the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of 44 pounds of marijuana and $1,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested Alyssa L. Holler of Mesa, Arizona. She was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and transported to the Reno County Correctional Facility.