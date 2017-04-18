St. Francis will shut down this summer if no one takes over

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – SCL Health said Tuesday that they are continuing to explore options for a new owner or operator for St. Francis Health but with or without another operator they will cease operating the hospital this summer.

The Denver based owner says this comes after a lengthy evaluation of strategic options failed to secure another operator or owner for the hospital and its clinics.

SCL Health said multiple options were considered over the last two years to avoid closing the hospital and are still being explored now. The company said they are eager to discuss any alternatives that can be accomplished swiftly and is willing to donate St. Francis to another organization that can take over operations.

SCL Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski said this is one of the most difficult decisions their organizations has ever faced.

“St. Francis Health is not sustainable in today’s dramatically changing healthcare environment. But that doesn’t diminish the legacy of more than a century of service to this community or prevent another modified role in the future. We have been in conversations yesterday and today with Governor Brownback, the Chamber and other local providers about possible solutions to sustain St. Francis. We are hopeful and will know something more definite by the first week in May.”

SCL Health said regardless of the short-term search for another operator they are committed to a smooth transition.

The company said there has never been a more difficult environment for hospitals than today, with health reform and its related challenges.

St. Francis has struggled financially, losing $117 million over the last five years. Physician clinics lost $31 million in 2016 alone. All of this has come as the number of patients has dramatically decreased. Additionally, without expanded Medicaid coverage and other challenges related to public programs, St. Francis experienced added pressure. Uncompensated and charity care more than doubled from 2012 to 2016.

SCL Health states they have evaluated numerous strategic options to ensure a viable future for the hospital and physicians. In 2015, discussions with local providers and insurance companies failed to produce anything concrete. In May 2016, SCL Health announced plans to transition operations to another owner. While multiple buyers showed interest, in the end none were willing to take ownership of the hospital and physician practices.