Staying dry and warming up before Wednesday’s storms

We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies heading into the evening hours. However, we’ll start seeing an increase in cloud cover tonight into the overnight hours. Mild temperatures with overnight lows going down to near 60 degrees. South winds 5-10 mph. There is a chance of an isolated storm in our northern counties. Severe weather is not expected.

Clouds will continue to increase mixing in with some sunshine on Wednesday ahead of our next major storm system that will be pushing through later on in the evening. Those southerly winds will continue to pick up at about 20-25 mph, gusts up to 30 mph at times. Those strong south winds will allow high temperatures rise up to the middle 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

Tomorrow evening poses our next best chance for fairly widespread rain and storms. Severe weather is fairly likely with this round. As of right now, most of Northeast Kansas is under a “Slight Risk” of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds and even some large hail are the primary threats in terms of severe weather.

We’ll be drier and cooler come Thursday behind the system as highs will only be going up to the middle 60s before more rain moves in for Friday afternoon and lasing into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be even bottom out in the 50s. Overnight lows will be on the chilly side in the lower to middle 40s. Things are looking to finally dry out for us on Sunday heading into Monday with highs to rebounding near the 70 degree mark.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller