Stormont Vail Health working with St. Francis Health on transition plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka hospitals have met to do what they can to keep St. Francis open.

On Monday, leaders from SCL Health and Stormont Vail Health met to discuss transition plans for St. Francis Health. Stormont Vail agreed to engage in evaluating what could be done to keep St. Francis open.

“The care we provide has not and is not determined by our competition, but by our desire to do what is best for the communities we serve. And now, more than ever, our community needs us,” said Randy Peterson, Stormont Vail Health president and chief executive officer. “We are prepared to step forward to help keep services open and operational at St. Francis.”

Whatever the outcome, Stormont Vail will work with St. Francis and SCL Health through this transition in order to have the least amount of disruption to the community’s health care. This transition will not happen over night, but will take a concerted effort from all health care organizations in the community.

“As a member of this community since 1884, Stormont Vail Health has experienced many changes in health care in our community. Our commitment to provide compassionate, high-quality and integrated care through collaboration remains the same,” Peterson continued. “Change is a part of health care and we are equipped to adapt and expand, and have continued to do this throughout the years so that we can provide the highest level of care to the communities we also call home.”

Community members interested in learning more about Stormont Vail Health and its commitment to the community should visit https://www.stormontvail.org/community-served .

(Information from Stormont Vail)