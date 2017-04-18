Suspect arrested in Lyon County stabbing incident

Related Coverage Man says he’s lucky to be alive after attempted stabbing

OLPE, Kan. (KSNT) – A 31-year-old man accused of stabbing a homeowner during a Lyon County break-in has been arrested.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler McCarley has been located and arrested. He was wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary and aggravated battery that occurred on March 28 in Olpe.

He was arested in the area of Harrogate, Tennessee with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office.

Rick Hammond, 52, of Olpe, was walking his dog on March 28, when his garage door opened and he discovered a person inside his garage. He was stabbed after confronting the suspect in the 200 block of East Highway K99.

McCarley now awaits extradition procedures to be brought back to Kansas.