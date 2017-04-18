Weather enthusiasts learn about being a storm spotter

By Published:

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday night, the Shawnee County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Office in Topeka held their annual Storm Spotter Training Class at Washburn University.

About 100 people came out to learn about the various types of severe weather and how to properly report it.

They also learned how to safely spot these storms and what features to look for.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller and Meteorologists Vanessa Alonso and Christina Reis were also present at the event to help residents get ready for all modes of severe weather this season.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s