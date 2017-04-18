Weather enthusiasts learn about being a storm spotter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday night, the Shawnee County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Office in Topeka held their annual Storm Spotter Training Class at Washburn University.

About 100 people came out to learn about the various types of severe weather and how to properly report it.

They also learned how to safely spot these storms and what features to look for.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller and Meteorologists Vanessa Alonso and Christina Reis were also present at the event to help residents get ready for all modes of severe weather this season.