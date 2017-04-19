3 arrested after wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 135

Published:

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three suspects have been arrested after a chase in which they drove the wrong way on Interstate 135 and ran other vehicles off the road.

Newton police said on the department’s Facebook page that pursuit began Tuesday morning after police received a call about three people attempting to break into an occupied home. The Wichita Eagle reports that the driver of the fleeing vehicle went through Newton before traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-135.

Police say officers used a special device to deflate the vehicle’s tires after it exited the interstate near the Wichita suburb of Kechi. The suspects are accused of fleeing from the disabled vehicle before they were taken into custody. One of the suspects had a handgun. No injuries were reported.

