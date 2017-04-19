2 Seaman High School students injured in crash on NE 46th Street

TOPEKA, Kan. – Two Seaman High Schools have injuries after a crash in northeast Shawnee County that has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of NE 46th Street near Meriden Road Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7:45 a.m. involving a dump truck and a vehicle east of Topeka Boulevard.

Officials tell KSNT News a 14-year-old male Seaman High School student and a 17-year-old Seaman High school student were in one of the vehicles. The male student was reported to have serious injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The female student was reported to have minor injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene working the accident.

